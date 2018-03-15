Board reduces Smith improper riding ban

An appeal by jockey Dale Smith has won him a three-meeting reprieve from an improper riding charge.

Smith was banned by Racing Victoria stewards for 25 meetings after riding Second Marriage at Pakenham last Thursday.

Stewards said Smith directed Second Marriage out from the behind the heels of Totally Kaptivated, where there was no run, thereby bumping Solo Flight for some distance in an effort to force a run.

Smith appealed the decision and penalty at the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on Thursday.

His appeal against the decision was dismissed but the appeal against severity allowed with the suspension reduced to 22 meetings.

Smith is free to ride again from March 31.