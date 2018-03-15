Reds' Kurz talks down Sydney FC job link

Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz has flat-batted links to the soon-to-be vacant Sydney FC job, pointing out that he's still on contract for another A-League season.

Marco Kurz has talked down speculation of replacing Graham Arnold as Sydney FC A-League coach.

Kurz has been named as a potential replacement for Graham Arnold when the title-winning mentor leaves to take over the Socceroos at campaign's end.

Speaking for the first time since Sydney publicly confirmed they were hunting a new coach, the German carefully talked down speculation he was in the running.

"I've heard about the rumours from Sydney; maybe it's not too bad to be named for a club like Sydney FC," Kurz said.

"But I am concentrated on our next game and I am contracted for the next season.

"It's only speculation, not more. My focus is for the boys for our goal and nothing else."

The coach's future isn't the only distraction threatening to disrupt the Reds' finals run, with half a dozen players off contract, including Danish winger Johan Absalonsen and defenders Tarek Elrich and Ersan Gulum.

"It's normal that players, whose contracts finish after this season, speak with other clubs and find a new way," Kurz said.

"But I am 100 per cent sure that all players contracted for Adelaide United are focused on the last game."

Less of an interruption to the squad will be last week's change of ownership.

Piet van der Pol, the head of the European-based consortium that had bought out all previous stakeholders, has addressed the playing group and attended two training sessions, including on Friday.

He will also be watching on Friday night when his new club host Melbourne City as they try to consolidate their top-six spot.

The Reds haven't won in five games since January's 1-0 defeat of Wellington.

That was one week after suffering a 5-0 thrashing by third-placed City. They also have everything to play for on Friday with Melbourne Victory only one point adrift.

With Taylor Regan and Dzengis Cavusevic returning from suspension, Kurz said everyone was available except Baba Diawara (quad).

City, also coming off a two-week break, are again missing Osama Malik (quad) but regain Bart Schenkeveld from suspension.

"Melbourne City is a strong team, very disciplined, very compact," Kurz said.

"And we have the experience in the last game that they need only one or two chances to score a goal.

"That means we must use every single chance to score and not make simple mistakes like in the last games."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* City have won their past three games against Adelaide, keeping three clean sheets and scoring a total eight goals

* But City have lost their past three consecutive games

* The Reds have a league-high 321 shots on goal