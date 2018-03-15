News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'At no point did I feel he was in danger': Father of Melbourne toddler makes heartfelt statement after he was allegedly killed by his mum
'My deepest regret': Father's emotional letter after son allegedly killed by mum

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation.

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

Citing sources related to the matter, Kyodo news agency said the online retailer is suspected of possibly asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on Amazon Japan.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission did not immediately comment on the case. Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators, declining to elaborate.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Back To Top
feedback