Australia targeting Chinese, US travellers

Australia is welcoming more international visitors than ever before but the way to keep tourism growing is to attract more travellers from the US and China, Tourism Minister Steve Ciobo says.

Tourism Minister Steve Ciobo says Australia needs to attract more Chinese and US travellers.

Speaking at a Destination Australia conference in Melbourne on Thursday, Mr Ciobo said Australia's tourism industry was worth $135.5 billion in 2017 and currently employs 600,000 Australians.

Foreign visitors spent a record $41.3 billion in 2017, up six per cent from the pervious year. And it's not just our cities that are reaping the benefits; 45 cents of every tourist dollar is spent in regional Australia.

Chinese tourists alone spent nearly $10.5 billion last year, an increase of 14 per cent from 2016, making them Australia's largest and most valuable market.

Americans are also critically important to Australia's tourism industry, ranking second in terms of expenditure and third in terms of arrivals.

But while more Americans are travelling overseas than ever before, Australia's share of these overseas trips has remained steady.

A new campaign that plays on a trailer for a new Crocodile Dundee movie, aims to put Australia at the forefront of traveller's minds in the US in the same way that the original film did 30 years ago.

Mr Ciobo said a third focus is securing a greater number of business events, with those in Australia on business spending on average twice as much as leisure travellers.

For the first time, the federal government has pledged $12 million over three years to help secure such events.