Croker right for Raiders after head knock

Canberra captain Jarrod Croker has backed the increasing care around head knocks in the NRL after he was on the end of a heavy hit in round one.

The Raiders favourite has declared himself a certain starter for their clash with Newcastle at GIO Stadium on Sunday night after passing all head injury assessments.

The classy centre was barrelled over by Gold Coast's Konrad Hurrell during the Green Machine's 30-28 loss to the Gold Coast.

Croker left the field immediately for assessment, but was given the all-clear to see out the game.

The 27-year-old said he had undergone four tests this week - including a computer-based assessment - to prove his fitness for the Knights.

"It was unfortunate there in round one, but I'm lucky I was okay to be allowed to go back on and I've taken all the precautions this week," Croker said.

"It's obviously all to protect the player, even though at the time you think you're alright and don't want to do all the tests.

"I've failed a few ones before so I was pretty happy to pass that one.

"It's a light-on sort of week after it, but that's what the rules are and it's a pretty good thing to stick by."

While Croker will take his place, Joe Tapine's dislocated finger sees him go out of the Raiders team that is anxious to make amends for a heartbreaking first-up result.

Croker said there had been no panic in the team despite the loss mirroring some of the close games the Raiders were on the end of last season.

"It was a tough one to swallow first up having a nice lead, then being beaten on the bell was disappointing," Croker said.

"We've spoken about just leaving that on the Gold Coast and getting straight back into it this week."