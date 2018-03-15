G20 to talk taxation: Morrison

Treasurer Scott Morrison expects the taxation of multinationals like Google and Amazon - so-called digital taxation - will be a key talking point at next week's G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting.

Treasurer Scott Morrison expects taxation to be on the agenda at the G20 in Argentina.

He said this was a constant topic of conversation during his recent trip to the US.

"Multinationals should pay their fair share of tax in Australia but they should also pay their fair share of tax in other economies around the world," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

The treasurer and Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe will attend the meeting in Buenos Aires on Monday and Tuesday.