Brumbies swing Super Rugby axe for Sharks

The Brumbies have swung the axe by making six changes as they look to turn around their Super Rugby season against the Sharks.

Blake Enever has a chance to make a statement in the Brumbies' Super Rugby clash with the Sharks.

Henry Speight is the only back-three player from the Melbourne Rebels loss to retain his spot for Saturday night's match, with Andy Muirhead and Tevita Kuridrani coming into the starting XV.

Co-captain Sam Carter (concussion) and veteran Josh Mann-Rea (hamstring) are crucial forced changes through injury.

Two-Test Wallaby Blake Enever comes straight in for Carter at No.5 to partner Rory Arnold, while Tom Cusack replaces Lolo Fakaosilea at openside flanker.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said Enever had the chance to make a statement after being left out of the squads for two of the opening three games.

"I've really admired Blake's attitude during a difficult period for him - after playing at Murrayfield and Twickenham (for the Wallabies) and then having to get a bus to Albury for four hours to play a (Brumbies) Runners game," McKellar said.

Other notable changes are co-captain Christian Lealiifano moving to inside centre to pair up with Wharenui Hawera, with Kyle Godwin cut from the squad.

Fullback Tom Banks, who has been touted as a future Wallaby, has been moved to the bench with Muirhead starting in the No.15 jersey.

Hooker Connal McInerney is on the bench for his Brumbies debut, while James Dargaville and Nic Mayhew are in for their first games of the season.

"I've picked a team this week that is all about the team performance, and not so much on individual performance," McKellar said.

"It's what I think will allow us to take the opportunities that we're creating.

"Are we in trouble? You don't want to be 1-3, but we'd much rather get a really good result in front of our fans and turn around our record at home, which has been around 50 per cent in recent years."

BRUMBIES:

Andy Muirhead, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, Lausil Taliauli, Wharenui Hawera, Joe Powell, Isi Naisarani, Tom Cusack, Lachlan McCaffrey, Blake Enever, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio.

Res:

Connal McInerney, Nic Mayhew, Leslie Leuluaialli-Makin, Richie Arnold, Lolo Fakaosilea, Matt Lucas, James Dargaville, Tom Banks.