A-League to call for expansion bidders

A formal call for expressions of interest from A-League expansion aspirants is set to be made before the end of the month as Football Federation Australia plots a revival of the ailing competition.

FFA chief David Gallop says A-League expansion will take time and he's called for patience.

FFA chief executive David Gallop revealed the governing body was also actively revisiting the recruitment of big-name marquee players like Alessandro Del Piero to help boost flagging crowd numbers and television ratings.

Gallop said there were about 10 groups who had publicly declared their intention to bid for an A-League licence, with two new teams to be added in the 2019-20 season, but expected more to emerge once the expansion process officially began by the end of March.

Specific criteria for application will be released to those parties, who will be given several months to put together their formal bids before an announcement of successful bidders by the end of the year.

Gallop said FFA was aiming for further expansion of the competition over time, and was investigating the feasibility of a national second-tier competition in conjunction with state-league clubs.

But speaking at the Business of Sport Summit in Sydney, he also warned those who wanted it all done quickly were ignoring the financial realities.

"I'd like to have a dollar for every time I have been urged to 'throw away the spreadsheets' and just get on with it," Gallop said.

"Nothing would give me greater pleasure than to wave a magic wand and have an expanded A-League, more money for everyone and a national second tier with promotion and relegation.

"In other words, I'd love for football in Australia to be like it is in other parts of the world.

"But it's not. This is football in Australia.

"That doesn't mean we can't be bold and aspirational and it doesn't mean the game can't be successful or deliver on its potential, but it does mean we have to recognise the realities of our market."

Gallop admitted the A-League faced challenges but said the outlook was not as bad as some make it out to be, with sponsorship growing this season by 13 per cent.

There has also been an increase from from 42 to 49 per cent in the number of registered players under the age of 12 who also support A-League teams.

"Clearly, there is more to do but it is heading in the right direction," Gallop said of FFA's challenge in turning the sport's strong participation base into paying supporters.