Spithill thrilled to be back in America's Cup race

Sydney, March 15, 2018 (AFP) - - Two-time winner Jimmy Spithill says he's thrilled to be back in the chase for the America's Cup after joining Italian syndicate Luna Rossa from Oracle Team USA.

"The hunger has only gotten stronger," the Australian said, admitting that losing yachting's most prestigious trophy to Team New Zealand in Bermuda last year had preyed on his mind.

"Since the last race of AC35, I've been thinking every day about the America's Cup," he said in an interview with his sponsor Red Bull.

"Naturally, you go over the previous campaign piece by piece, focusing on all the key moments and decisions during the four years."

The 38-year-old was excited about the AC75 foiling monohulls that will be used for the first time when New Zealand defend the Auld Mug in Auckland in 2021.

He compared them to the cutting-edge foiling catamarans that provided such spectacular racing when he won the 2013 regatta with Oracle in San Francisco in 2013.

"The boat is going to be a beast... there are a lot of unknowns with the AC75, which will push people to the limit and really challenge all the teams involved," he said.

"However, this challenge and difficulty are really appealing, and I'm really excited to be back in the game."

Spithill previously helmed the Italians at Valencia in 2007, when they were eliminated by New Zealand in the challenger series.

After joining Oracle, he defeated Alinghi to win the Cup in 2010, then staged one of sport's great comebacks to defend it against New Zealand in 2013.

At 8-1 down, Oracle was one race away from defeat but Spithill hung on to secure a 9-8 victory.

However, the New Zealanders turned the tables in Bermuda last year and won 7-1, giving them the right to host the next regatta.

