Souths rookie Doueihi won't need bodyguard

South Sydney have laid down the challenge to Penrith's monster pack, daring them to run at rookie half Adam Doueihi.

Adam Doueihi will handle Penrith's big pack on his NRL debut, according to his Souths teammates.

The Rabbitohs have scoffed at suggestions Douehi will need a bodyguard as the teenager prepares to be tested by one of the league's most formidable packs in his NRL debut on Saturday.

Standing on the Rabbitohs' right side, he's set to be targeted by 120kg back-rower Viliame Kikau.

The Panthers tearaway, who's been compared to Tony Puletua, set tongues wagging when he scored one try, made two linebreaks and ran for 71 metres from eight runs in just 35 minutes of game time against Parramatta last weekend.

But Angus Crichton, who will stand beside Douehi in the Souths defensive line, said he was up to the scrutiny and dismissed the idea he needed minding.

"Not really to be honest," said Crichton, when asked if the 19-year-old needed a bodyguard.

"He's pretty unfazed, not much gets to him. He's had that experience.

"Today at training he impressed me, George Burgess was steaming right in front of him and he got his body in front and he did the job.

"George has five kilos on Viliame Kikau - if he can tackle George he can tackle him."

Doueihi was given the nod to wear the Rabbitohs No.7 jersey ahead of Robbie Farah after Adam Reynolds underwent knee surgery, ruling him out for at least four weeks.

Doueihi first caught the attention of the rugby league community after starring for Lebanon during the World Cup playing out of position in centre.

He's enjoyed extended periods of time training alongside Cody Walker after Reynold spent much of the pre-season on the sideline with an ankle problem and Crichton said he was ready to take the next step.

"He's ready for it," Crichton said.

"Last season, I wouldn't have said the same thing.

"This pre-season with Reyno being out for an extended period, he had two trials where he played 80 minutes, he trained every session every week when Reyno was in rehab. He's not going in underdone."