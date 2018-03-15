Federer sets up Open rematch with Chung

Roger Federer defeated Jeremy Chardy of France 7-5 6-4 in the fourth round of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday, to get within one win of making his best start to the year since 2006.

Roger Federer has progressed to the semi-finals of the ATP event at Indian Wells.

The 36-year-old Swiss superstar can equal his season-best start of 16-0 with a win in the quarter-finals, where he will meet Chung Hyeon of South Korea in a rematch of their Australian Open semi-final.

Federer advanced to the final in Melbourne when Chung retired in the second set trailing 6-1 5-2, and went on to win a five-set final against Marin Cilic.

Chung, seeded 23 here, beat 30th-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-1 6-3.

Since his Grand Slam breakthrough Down Under, Chung has been on a roll. He's reached the quarter-finals or better in four of five tournaments and improved to 15-5 this year.

World No.1 Federer is chasing a record sixth title in the desert.

"Just playing really fast and good serve, good baseline," Chung said of Federer. "He play everything good, so I'm just trying to enjoy on the court."

Against Federer, Chardy played a tough first set in windy conditions that persisted throughout the day. Federer earned the only break in the 11th game and then served a love game to take the set.

Federer again took the only break in the second set to go up 5-4. His forehand pulled Chardy completely off the court and Federer hit a crosscourt backhand winner off Chardy's return. Federer served his fifth love game of the match to close it out.

Chardy committed 46 unforced errors to 29 for Federer, who won 90 per cent of his total service points.

Against Cuevas, Chung dominated in racing to a 6-1 5-0 lead before Cuevas fought off seven match points to break back in the sixth game. Cuevas then broke Chung again to close to 5-3, but the Korean closed out the win.

"It was a really tough match against Pablo," Chung said. "I have few match points but start (getting) windy and he playing good. Not easy to play with the wind, but I'm just trying to focus all the time."

In other fourth-round men's matches, Borna Coric of Croatia outlasted American Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-7 (10-8) 6-4 and No. 31 Phillipp Kohlschreiber of Germany beat Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France 6-4 7-6 (9-7).

Coric next plays No.7 Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who beat No.11 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-8).

Also No.6 Juan Martin del Potro beat fellow Argentine Leonardo Mayer 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 while Sam Querrey defeated Feliciano Lopez.

Del Potro will face Kohlschreiber in the quarterfinals.

Qualifier Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus withdrew from his match against Milos Raonic because of illness. Raonic advanced to play Querrey.