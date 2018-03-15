PM backs British retaliation on Russia

Malcolm Turnbull has backed Britain's move to boot out 23 Russian diplomats over a chemical attack on a former Russian double agent.

The prime minister declared solidarity with the UK as it completes its investigation into the "heinous" nerve agent attack carried out on English soil.

Mr Turnbull condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, under any circumstances.

"We share the UK's outrage over this targeted attempt to commit murder using chemical weapons," Mr Turnbull said in a statement.

"There is no circumstance that justifies the use of such indiscriminate, abhorrent weapons."

Australia had already conveyed its serious concerns overnight at a meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed the attack on Moscow.

Russia denies any involvement in the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who have been critical in hospital since they were found unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury on March 4.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop on Wednesday said Australia may consider upgrading sanctions against Russia after the UK concludes its inquiry.