'Business as usual' at Toys R Us Australia

Toys 'R' Us Australia says it is business as usual at its 39 stores despite the US retail giant's apparent collapse at home and elsewhere.

The bankrupt chain is reportedly selling or closing all 885 stores in the US, and the administrator of its UK business has confirmed it will have closed a quarter of its stores by the end of this week, but a Toys 'R' Us Australia spokesperson says all local stores and services including gift cards, loyalty programs, lay-by and returns are unchanged.

"Toys 'R' Us Australia stores are open for business and continue to serve customers," the spokesperson said.