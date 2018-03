The Greens have won two seats in Tasmania's new parliament, with Rosalie Woodruff re-elected in the southern electorate of Franklin.

The Tasmanian Electoral Commission on Thursday morning declared Ms Woodruff had edged the Liberal's Nic Street by a mere 226 votes.

One seat in Bass remains undecided, after the Liberals were returned to power on March 3 by winning 13 seats in the state's 25-seat lower house.