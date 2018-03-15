Tasmania on top in battle for Shield final

Tasmania are in the box seat in their battle with Victoria for a Sheffield Shield final berth after a career-best haul from Andrew Fekete on day two in Hobart.

At stumps on Thursday, the Tigers were 4-73 in their second innings - an overall lead of 235 runs.

The winners are guaranteed second place on the ladder and a spot in the final from March 23 against runaway leaders Queensland in Brisbane.

Fekete was the chief destroyer under overcast skies at Bellerive Oval, taking 6-67 as the Bushrangers were skittled for 182.

The 32-year-old had openers Travis Dean and Marcus Harris nicking and bowled the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for 17 before lunch.

He took three scalps in an eight-ball burst in the middle session.

"Post-Big Bash, I found a bit of rhythm which I probably haven't felt for a few years," Fekete said.

"The last few games, I feel I've been bowling well. Today was just the day where I got the edges and rewards."

"(There's) a lot riding on the result - very happy with the performance."

Allrounder Dan Christian played a lone hand with an aggressive 69 but was bowled by Tom Rogers (2-24) trying to accelerate the scoring.

A brace of wickets to former Test quick Peter Siddle late in the day kept the Bushrangers in the running.

Jake Doran (23no) and Matthew Wade (2no) grafted to stumps for the Tigers.

Tasmania have maintained second place on the ladder ahead of Victoria after the allocation of first-innings bonus points.

"I'd rather be in our position than theirs at the moment," Fekete said.

"But as we've seen, batting conditions have been challenging most of the game.

"We've still got a bit of batting to come but need to have a good first session tomorrow morning."

Earlier, the Tigers' lower order added 40 to their overnight score to finish on 344.

Chris Tremain was the pick of the Bushrangers' bowlers with 6-81.