Mobile internet ban for Bali holy day

Mobile internet will be shut down across the Indonesian resort island of Bali during a local Hindu holiday when work or play is forbidden.

Sending a text or uploading a selfie on Bali's Day of Silence is offensive and will now be forbidden

Mobile operators will switch off their internet services on Saturday in observance of Nyepi, or Day of Silence, said I Nyoman Sujaya, the head of Bali's communications and information office.

"All cellular providers have agreed to shut down the internet so that Nyepi can be observed solemnly," he said.

"Other internet services will operate as usual."

Nyepi brings daily activities to a complete halt as people, including thousands of international tourists, stay indoors.

The holiday marks the start of the Balinese Hindu Saka New Year.

Indonesia is the world's largest Muslim-majority country, but Bali is predominantly Hindu.