Mortgage pricing 'not transparent': ACCC

Australia's big four banks are using "opaque" discount rates to make it almost impossible for borrowers to compare mortgages, the competition watchdog says.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released its interim report into the banks' mortgage pricing decisions from 2015 to 2017 on Thursday.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims said a lack of transparency around discounts to standard variable rates, which ranged between 78 and 139 basis points, disadvantaged borrowers.

"It's almost impossible for customers to obtain accurate interest rate comparisons without investing a great deal of time and effort," Mr Sims said.

Mr Sims said banks were not competing to offer borrowers the best price, with the watchdog uncovering evidence decision makers were trying to avoid "leading the market down".

The watchdog also found banks favoured new borrowers over existing customers, and that many consumers could easily save money by switching lender.

"It seems existing customers are not being rewarded for their loyalty; in fact they are worse off," Mr Sims said.

The ACCC's final report will detail if the banks have adjusted their pricing in response to the federal government's bank levy.

The ACCC will continue to examine the banks' mortgage pricing decisions until June.