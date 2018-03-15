Golden Slipper-bound Performer passes test

Leading Golden Slipper contender Performer has made amends for his Todman Stakes drama with a flawless barrier trial at Randwick.

The Chris Waller-trained colt had to trial on Thursday after Sydney's leading jockey Hugh Bowman was dislodged in the closing stages of the Todman last Saturday.

Performer veered to the left in the home straight, causing Bowman to land heavily and suffer a concussion that has ruled him out of Saturday's Coolmore Classic day at Rosehill.

Kerrin McEvoy was in the saddle for a 740m trial which Performer won and he is confident the horse is ready for the Golden Slipper ar Rosehill on Saturday week.

"Mentally he seemed nice and happy, the blinkers were on and he didn't do a thing wrong," McEvoy said.

"He's passed with flying colours and he seems in good order."