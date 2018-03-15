Irish 'scammers' blocked from returning

Irish tourists who have fled the country after causing havoc across southeast Queensland will be blacklisted from returning, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has declared.

Others who have tried to join the alleged scammers have been blocked at the border and deported.

The two dozen Irish men and women are accused of defrauding residents and stealing from businesses in 12 separate incidents across Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Most of them are believed to have fled Australia at the weekend after their images were released, while four remaining suspects are being closely monitored by Queensland police and border force officers.

"A number of them have already left the country," Mr Dutton confirmed on 2GB radio on Thursday.

"There are others that have tried to come in. They've been detained, as I'm advised, and turned around.

"People now will move onto our alert list so that it is very hard for them to return."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was asked about the Irish scammers on Wednesday, insisting people who commit crimes in Australia should be hauled before the courts.