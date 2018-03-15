Questions raised over dog death on United

United Airlines, under siege over the death of a puppy on one of its flights, says the flight attendant who ordered a passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin didn't know there was a dog inside.

A dog has died on a United plane after an attendant told the owner to place it in the overhead bin.

The airline's account was contradicted by the family that owned the French bulldog, and also by other passengers on Monday night's flight.

Eleven-year-old Sophia Ceballos told NBC News that her mother told the flight attendant "'It's a dog, it's a dog,' and (the flight attendant) said we have to put it up there," in the bin.

Other passengers backed up the family's account on Twitter and Facebook.

United acknowledged on Wednesday that the customer said there was a dog in the carrier. "However, our flight attendant did not hear or understand her, and did not knowingly place the dog in the overhead bin," the airline said in a statement. United declined to identify the employee.

Also this week, United said it was investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan.

A woman and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City on Tuesday but when they went to a cargo facility to pick up their 10-year-old German shepherd Irgo, they were instead given a Great Dane. Their dog had been put on a flight to Japan, where the Great Dane was supposed to go.

Airline officials in Japan put Irgo on a flight back to Kansas City.

Last year, 18 animals, mostly dogs, died while being transported on United - three-fourths of all animal deaths on US carriers, according to the Department of Transportation. Those figures represent animals that die in cargo holds.

It is rare that an animal dies on a plane. Even on United there was only one death for roughly every 4,500 animals transported last year.

United, which promotes its pet-shipping program called PetSafe, carries more animals than any other airline, but its animal-death rate is also the highest in the industry. Alaska Airlines, which carries only 17 per cent fewer animals, had just two deaths last year.

"The overwhelming majority (of deaths), according to medical experts, were due to a pre-existing medical condition or the animal wasn't properly acclimated to its crate," said United spokesman Charles Hobart.

Hobart said the airline investigates every injury or death to an animal in its care. Pets are loaded last and taken off the plane first after landing, he said.

United's PetSafe has its sceptics.

"I think United tries to make a business out of pet transport with this program, but (airline) ramp workers are not veterinarians," said Brian Kelly, CEO of The Points Guy, a travel website that first highlighted this week's incident on a Houston-to-New York flight.

United has suffered a string of incidents that generated bad publicity in the last year, including the violent removal of a passenger from a United Express plane to make room for a crew member, and the death of a giant rabbit - its Iowa owners sued the airline, which they said cremated the animal to destroy evidence about the cause of death.

TIPS TO KEEP YOUR PET SAFE WHEN TRAVELLING BY AIR

- The cabin is safer than the cargo hold. Pets too large to fit in an under-seat carrier must go cargo unless it's a service or emotional-support animal.

- Ask the airline or look up its rules about things such as carrier size, and don't force your pet into a carrier that is too small.

- Take nonstop flights to avoid layovers, which increase the chances your pet could be mishandled or left longer in the cargo hold.

- Avoid extremely hot or cold weather and busy periods such as holidays.

- Make sure your pet's tags and your contact information on its carrier or crate are up to date.

- Tape a bag with a day's worth of food to the top of the crate - just in case.

- If your pet flies in cargo, use your own crate instead of renting one from the airline; it will help get them acclimatise and minimise anxiety.