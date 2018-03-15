Newcrest confirms production guidance miss

Newcrest has confirmed it will miss its full-year production guidance and says it will be unable to satisfy contracts for copper concentrate product because of the Cadia mine closure.

The ASX-listed miner has declared force majeure on copper concentrate products after it was forced to halt production at its biggest and lowest cost mine at the weekend after a breach in a tailings dam.

The mine was closed for three months last year because of earthquake damage and the government's Geoscience Australia Earthquakes site reported a 2.7-magnitude seismic event southwest of Cadia on Thursday, the day before Newcrest says it first noted cracks in the tailings dam wall.