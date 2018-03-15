Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BHP - BHP BILLITON

RIO - RIO TINTO

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP

Iron ore prices have bounced after suffering daily falls for more than a week, which took the prices of the metal below $US70, after being close to $US80 at the beginning of March.

MGC - MG UNIT TRUST

The takeover of Murray Goulburn by Saputo looks to be edging closer after a pair of independent reports backed the Canadian giant's $1.3 billion offer for the troubled Australian dairy processor.

NST - NORTHERN STAR

NCM - NEWCREST MINING

EVN - EVOLUTION

Gold prices have edged lower, pressured by a recovering US dollar and an expectation of higher interest rates, but supported by safe-haven buying after the sudden dismissal of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

SMP - SMARTPAY

Shares in the payment provider continue have had a strong two-day surge after Smartpay announced on Tuesday a deal with Chinese giant Alipay that it hopes will give it access to the burgeoning Chinese tourist market.