News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CCTV of mother's screams as daughter is hit by a van
'Wait for us!' Mum's desperate screams as six-year-old daughter hit by van

Slovenian PM Cerar resigns

Reuters
Reuters /

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigned late on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court annulled the result of a September referendum that approved a 1-billion-euro railway project, the centre-left government's biggest investment programme.

Slovenian PM Cerar resigns

Slovenian PM Cerar resigns

"The coalition partners have been trying for a longtime to undermine some projects," Cerar told a news conference. He said he would keep the post until a new government is formed.
Slovenia is scheduled to hold an election in June. It was not clear if Cerar's resignation would bring the election forward.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Back To Top
feedback