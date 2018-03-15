LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigned late on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court annulled the result of a September referendum that approved a 1-billion-euro railway project, the centre-left government's biggest investment programme.

Slovenian PM Cerar resigns

"The coalition partners have been trying for a longtime to undermine some projects," Cerar told a news conference. He said he would keep the post until a new government is formed.

Slovenia is scheduled to hold an election in June. It was not clear if Cerar's resignation would bring the election forward.



(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Richard Balmforth)