Palmer defence a Masters tune-up: Leishman

Marc Leishman says guaranteed starts at golf's four majors will allow him to keep one eye on US Masters preparations during his title defence at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Marc Leishman is among six Australians contesting the US PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Before his come-from-behind victory at Florida's famed Bay Hill last year, Leishman wasn't even eligible for the Masters two weeks out from the Augusta National major.

But the 34-year-old Australian added another US Tour title at the BMW Championship in September.

Courtesy of advancing to last year's 30-man Tour Championship, Leishman has been able to plan his US Tour schedule around the four majors in 2018.

"It's a nice feeling; you can be a bit more aggressive knowing you've got into all the tournaments that you want to be in," Leishman said, who finished fourth behind winner Adam Scott at the 2013 Masters.

"Last year, there was that extra determination for me early in the year because I wasn't in Augusta and I've contended there before, so I really didn't want to miss out."

World No.16 Leishman says he is able to practise shots at Bay Hill that he will need for the year's first major, which kicks off April 5.

"Mostly on the range, but I'm thinking about and practising hitting a draw with my 3-wood and the tight little shots around the greens that you need to stop quickly," Leishman said

"It's just nice to be able to like plan for shots you'll need at Augusta."

At last year's Palmer event - the first after the legendary golfer's September 2016 death - Leishman closed with a three-under-par 69 for a one-shot victory over Americans Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner.

It ended a five-year wining drought on the US Tour for Leishman, who was widely tipped to be Australia's next big golf star early in his career.

In 2009, Leishman became the first Australian to win the US Tour's rookie of the year award.

"I think winning here made me really realise I could win against the best players in the world," Leishman said.

Leishman is joined by five countrymen looking to make it a three-peat for Australian golfers, headlined by 2016 Bay Hill winner Jason Day, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Stuart Appleby and Curtis Luck.

Eight-time Bay Hill winner Tiger Woods is among the big names in the field, contesting the event for the first time since winning the 2013 edition.

In-form Europeans Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson will also tee it up, as will four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.