Incoming Trump adviser Kudlow says he would like dollar a bit stronger: CNBC

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incoming White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday he would like to see the dollar a "wee bit stronger than it is currently."

In an interview with CNBC, Kudlow said the dollar had lost ground over the past year, adding: "I would not want to see it drop another 10 percent, for example."

"I'd like to see the dollar a wee bit stronger than it is currently, but stability is the key," he said.




(Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney)

