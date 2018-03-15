News

France to coordinate response to UK spy attack at the highest level

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - France will coordinate with British authorities at the highest level its response to the nerve agent attack that London has blamed on Russia, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

"We have full confidence in the investigations that our British partners are carrying out," Le Drian said before going into a meeting with his new German counterpart Heiko Maas.
"In the coming hours, France will be in contact at the highest level with the British authorities to coordinate our response," Le Drian added.

(Reporting by John Irish; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)

