Incoming Trump economic adviser Kudlow says China 'earned' tough trade response

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Larry Kudlow, the incoming director of the White House national economic council, said on Wednesday that China has earned a tough response from the United States and other countries on trade, even though he has previously criticized "blanket" tariffs.

"China has not played by the rules for a long time...I must say, as somebody who doesn't like tariffs, I think China has earned a tough response," said Kudlow, adding he hoped a coalition of countries could act against China on trade.

Kudlow said he was relieved by proposed exclusions for certain countries to President Donald Trump's announced steel and aluminum tariffs, and that he did not think the tariffs would hurt the broader U.S. economy.



(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

