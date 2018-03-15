Australian stocks expected to open lower

The Australian share market is expected to open lower after US stocks lost ground on renewed fears of a trade war as the US government targets Chinese import.

At 0700 AEDT on Thursday, the Australian share price futures index was down five points, or 0.08 per cent, at 5,934.

In the US on Wednesday, stocks fell on Wall Street after President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, pressing it to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $US100 billion ($A126.9 billion).

The Australian share market on Wednesday closed lower after investor confidence was dented by US President Donald Trump's surprise sacking of his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 39.4 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 5,935.3 points, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 34.5 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 6,042.6 points.

The Australian dollar on Thursday morning was marginally higher despite falls on Wall Street, still getting support from strong local consumer confidence data released on Wednesday and faster Chinese industrial production growth

At 0700 AEDT, the local currency was worth 78.81 US cents, up from 78.75 US cents on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 78.81 US cents, from 78.75 on Wednesday

* 83.74 Japanese yen, from 83.85 yen

* 63.71 euro cents, from 63.49 euro cents

* 56.41 British pence, from 56.35 pence

* 107.47 NZ cents, from 107.40 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,325.35 per fine ounce, from $US1,328.40 per fine ounce on Wednesday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 2.9856pct, unchanged from Wednesday

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.6963pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.283 (implying a yield of 2.717pct), from 97.268 (2.732pct) on Wednesday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.930 (2.070pct), from 97.915 (2.085pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)