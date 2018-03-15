Horn camp calls Crawford soft after delay

Toughen up, princess.

Terence Crawford has injured his right hand, delaying his April fight with Australia's Jeff Horn.

That was the message to Terence Crawford from an angry Jeff Horn camp after the undefeated American postponed next month's world title fight in the United States due to a hand injury.

Frustrated WBO welterweight world champion Horn suggested Crawford was foxing but believed the injury delay had given him a huge psychological edge.

Crawford, 30, earned the ire of Horn's camp after sensationally delaying their April 14 bout at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay casino due to what was described as a "slight hand injury" suffered in a recent sparring session.

Horn, 30, was unsure when or where the fight would now be held, admitting it could be June or later despite May 19 being pencilled in.

It is another blow for the fight which has already been moved from New York to Las Vegas and been dogged by rumours of poor ticket sales despite Crawford being considered the best pound for pound boxer in the world.

American promoters Top Rank have also been criticised for their lack of promotion with no official confirmation about the fight in the US despite Horn's camp announcing it last weekend.

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton seemed baffled that Crawford would delay the fight over an injury he claimed boxers suffer "almost every day at training".

"He seems to me a bit soft. Toughen up princess," Rushton said.

"I wouldn't see the need in Australia to postpone the fight - I think Terence needs to harden up a bit.

"Jeff had eight stitches (in forehead) three weeks out from his last fight, it was a bad injury and he missed 36 rounds of boxing but still went out and fought.

"A slight hand injury? Put some cortisone into it and let's get it on."

Rushton believed Crawford's injury excuse had given Horn a huge mental advantage.

"I think it does. We think now he is not as tough as we thought he was," Rushton said.

"We will treat it as a psychological edge, use this as a positive and train even harder."

Horn was devastated by the news which delays his US fight debut.

"I am frustrated. Hopefully it is an injury and not a tactic to try and throw us off our game," he said.

"I can probably take it as a compliment that they are worried about me and I am a tough fighter because they are pulling out on something pretty small."

Crawford didn't give too much away despite being accused on social media of "running" from Horn.

"Some of you fans kill me y'all assumption," he tweeted.

Horn suggested Crawford needed more time to bulk up.

Crawford was preparing to step up to the 66.7kg category for the first time as mandatory challenger to Horn's WBO title belt.

"He wants to put on those extra couple of kilos because that's what he will need to be competitive against me," Horn said.