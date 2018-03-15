Fitter Marsh recalls Newlands nightmare

Of the eleven Australians involved in the infamous Test defeat at Cape Town in 2011, none were hurting more than Shaun Marsh.

Shaun Marsh has played seven straight Tests for Australia and is keen for new memories at Newlands.

"It wasn't a great experience. I couldn't walk for about two days," Marsh recalled.

Marsh came out to bat at No.10 in Australia's second dig after suffering a serious back injury during his first innings.

The West Australian was meant to spend the day resting at the team hotel but instead rushed to Newlands, lasting two painful deliveries before he was trapped lbw by debutant Vernon Philander as the tourists crashed to 9-21.

The prospect of Australia recording the lowest-ever Test total was very much alive. Instead Nathan Lyon helped them scrap together 47, Australia's lowest Test total since 1902.

The Proteas went on to to win by eight wickets, easing any embarrassment caused by their first-innings total of 96, and Marsh returned home in much discomfort.

It is a terrible memory for Marsh, who will come face to face with Philander at the same ground in next week's third Test.

But it is a good reference point that shows how hard the 34-year-old has since worked hard on his fitness.

Chronic back injuries typically get worse with age, as Michael Clarke experienced in the twilight years of his career.

Marsh is gearing up for his eighth consecutive Test, with a minor flare-up on the eve of the Ashes his most recent concern.

"I did have a lot of injuries early on in my career and had to figure out what worked for me," the left-hander said.

"Thankfully, I got a little wiser with my body.

"We've got some really good people back home at the WACA that I've worked really hard and closely with over the last three or four years.

"It's about not trying to overdo stuff and making sure I'm fresh going into games.

"It's working at the moment."

Usman Khawaja and Pat Cummins were part of the Test squad in Cape Town six and a half years ago, but they were both on drinks duty during the carnage.

"It really was unbelievable. It is always a good reminder to myself and I think to anyone that the game is never won and you can never get too far ahead of yourself," Khawaja told radio station SEN.

"The 12thy sits right down the bottom (at Newlands) and there are about 70 stairs to climb. Every time there was a wicket I would run up those stairs.

"A couple of times I ran up the stairs to get someone's gloves and by the time that I got up there they were out."