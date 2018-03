WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. television commentator and economic analyst Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday he had accepted an offer from President Donald Trump to become the White House's top economic adviser, replacing Gary Cohn.

"The president offered me the position last evening and I accepted," Kudlow told Reuters, adding he thought the official announcement would come on Thursday.



