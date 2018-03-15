Cleary will play Origin: Maloney

James Maloney says it's a matter of when not if Penrith halves partner Nathan Cleary plays for NSW.

Nathan Cleary has been earmarked for representative honours.

Maloney and Cleary's combination showed plenty of promise as they sparked the Panthers to victory over Parramatta in their NRL season opener last week.

Since he came into first-grade, the 20-year-old has been earmarked for representative honours and calls for him to be blooded by the Blues have come thick and fast since NSW squandered a 1-0 State of Origin series lead last year.

NSW coach Brad Fittler has previously laid down the challenge to Cleary, telling him it would be difficult not to pick him this year if he and Maloney can guide the Panthers to the top of the ladder.

Incumbent Blues five-eighth Maloney says it's only matter of time before Cleary is selected for his state however doesn't know if it will come this year.

"He's got everything to become something really special," Maloney told Fox Sports' League Life.

"I think just give him time and let him develop.

"There's no doubt when you're talking Origin and things like that - at some point he will wear that jersey, there is no doubt about that whatsoever. Whether it's this year, that's another story."

Maloney is under pressure to hold his Origin spot this year with the Eels' Mitchell Moses - known to be a Fittler favourite - putting forward a strong challenge for the Blues No.6.

Maloney said he was desperate to be part of the Origin arena once again, having not tasted a series win after being dropped for NSW's drought-breaking 2014 victory.

And he hoped to do it alongside Cleary.

"We're in a position where there's lot of good viable options," Maloney said.

"Nath's going to be there, he's going to be mentioned in those circles.

"I hate putting pressure on a kid - there's no doubt in the world he handles everything that comes at him.

"There's also a lot of other guys that could be there.

"Hopefully we develop at Penrith and I'd love nothing more for him than to see it happen."