Bronco Sims surprised by NRL milestone

Korbin Sims will notch his 100th NRL game on Friday night - much to his surprise.

The Brisbane forward admitted he had lost count of how many matches he had played while tackling a more pressing problem - a broken arm that had sidelined him for the 2017 finals.

Now fully fit, the Fijian international hoped to celebrate his surprise milestone with a return to form in their blockbuster derby with North Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

"Honestly, I thought I was a couple off," Sims said of his 100th game.

"I knew I was going to be close at the end of last year but then I got injured.

"But they have double checked it. Apparently, it is my 100th game."

Sims admitted he would need to lift in his special game after the Broncos' pack were overpowered in a disappointing 34-12 first-round loss to St George Illawarra.

Bench prop Sims said the forwards had come together to discuss some home truths after enduring a difficult video review of the game.

"There were some tough things there to watch and we know we can do a lot better," Sims told the Broncos' website.

"Personally, for my 100th game, I really want to play well and move on from that game last week."

That will be easier said than done against a monster Cowboys pack, led by Matt Scott, Jason Taumalolo and Melbourne recruit Jordan McLean.

"I want to start but, for now, I want to do the best job I can off the bench," Sims said.

"I will put my hand up - I didn't have much of an impact coming off the bench last week.

"We needed to change the game - that's what bench players are for.

"Personally, I think I can do a better job and the best thing about footy is I get another opportunity to do that this week."