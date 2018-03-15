Deledio can return to AFL best: Davis

Greater Western Sydney veteran Brett Deledio's fitness is at his All-Australian level, according to his Giants co-captain Phil Davis.

Co-captain Phil Davis believes veteran Brett Deledio (pic) can return to his AFL best form with GWS.

Deledio had a 2017 to forget after switching from Richmond - dealing with persistent calf issues and seeing his former Tigers teammates win a drought-breaking premiership without him.

But the 30-year-old is set for a round-one start against the Western Bulldogs, after playing in the Giants' final pre-season game against Sydney.

Davis, who re-signed on Wednesday with the Giants until the end of 2021, said Deledio could return to his previous heights.

"He even says himself he's in really good condition and as good as he was in his mid-20s when he was being an All-Australian at Richmond," Davis said.

"The weekend (against Sydney) will be so great for him; he was able to play a full game there and get good confidence in his body."

But an important factor in the 250-gamer returning to his best will be nailing down a spot in the Giants' classy line-up.

Davis said Deledio's versatility was almost to his own detriment.

"It's hard with types of players with such flexibility; he can play midfield, wing, half forward or half back and, sometimes, that can be your downfall because you're moving so much.

"I've seen him dominate games in all those positions, so we've definitely got a lot of flexibility with him."