U.S. to continue trade protections on biofuels: commerce secretary

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told a Senate panel on Wednesday that the administration of President Donald Trump plans to continue to protect U.S. biofuel producers with trade actions, such as tariffs.

Washington last year levied tariffs against imports of soyoil-based biodiesel from Argentina and palm oil-based supplies from Indonesia. "It's a very big boost for the domestic biofuels industry and we intend to continue to protect the growers in America and the processors of biofuels," Ross said during a Senate hearing on infrastructure.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

