WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans are not conceding and not ruling out pursuing a recount or other legal action in a special U.S. House of Representatives election in Pennsylvania in which Democrat Conor Lamb is leading Republican Rick Saccone by a thin margin, a Republican Party spokesman said on Wednesday.

Republicans not ruling out recount bid in Pennsylvania election

"We are absolutely not conceding," National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Matt Gorman said. "We're not ruling out a recount or any other further legal action."





(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Will Dunham)