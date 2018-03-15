News

Republicans not ruling out recount bid in Pennsylvania election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans are not conceding and not ruling out pursuing a recount or other legal action in a special U.S. House of Representatives election in Pennsylvania in which Democrat Conor Lamb is leading Republican Rick Saccone by a thin margin, a Republican Party spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are absolutely not conceding," National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Matt Gorman said. "We're not ruling out a recount or any other further legal action."


