Britain will stand up to any threats from Russia, says PM May

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will stand up to any threats from Russia as relations deteriorate between the two countries, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, after blaming Russia for the poisoning of a former Russian spy in southern England.

Britain expelled 23 diplomats after Russia did not meet a deadline to explain the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a Soviet-made nerve agent. Russia denies involvement in the attack.
"Last night, I saw the Russian ambassador being quoted as saying that Russia was not a country that accepted ultimatums. Well I can say ... the United Kingdom is not a country that accepts threats, and we will stand up against them," May told parliament.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

