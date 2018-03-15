News

Status of Russia Today broadcaster in UK is up to the regulator: PM May

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said the future in Britain of TV network Russia Today was not a matter for her but for the independent regulator Ofcom.

Ofcom warned on Tuesday that it could strip Russia Today (RT) of its UK license if the government determined that Moscow was behind the poisoning of a double agent in England this month.
May said earlier on Wednesday she believed Russia was indeed behind the poisoning. "We do believe in the rule of law and democracy and we do believe in the free media," she told parliament.
"Of course the question of the status of Russia Today is not a matter for the government, it is a matter for the independent Ofcom to consider."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Kate Holton and Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)

