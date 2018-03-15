LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has no quarrel with the people of Russia but it is tragic that Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to act in such a way, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday as she accused Moscow of being responsible for the poisoning of a former spy in England.

Britain says actions of Putin 'tragic' after blaming Russia for spy attack

"We have no disagreement with the people of Russia... It is tragic that President Putin has chosen to act in this way," May told parliament.

"We will not tolerate the threat to life of British people and others on British soil from the Russian government, nor will we tolerate such a flagrant breach of Russia's international obligations."



