Today in History, 15/3

AAP and agencies
AAP /

Highlights in history on this date:

2016 - Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton become the likely candidates for the 2016 US election.

44 BC - Roman dictator Julius Caesar is assassinated by conspirators led by Brutus and Cassius.

1493 - Christopher Columbus returns to Spain, concluding his first voyage to the Western Hemisphere.

1776 - US Congress resolves that authority of British Crown should be suppressed.

1877 - The first cricket Test between Australia and England is played in Melbourne. The home side wins by 45 runs.

1888 - US baseballers play a match between Chicago and All-America at the Sydney Cricket Ground but spectators are confused about the game and don't know the result until they read about it in the papers the next day.

1892 - The first escalator, the Reno Inclined Elevator, is patented by Jesse W Reno of New York.

1907 - The first female members of parliament are elected in Finland when 19 constituencies return women.

1933 - Release of Australian Charles Chauvel's first sound film, In The Wake Of The Bounty, starring Errol Flynn.

1937 - First central blood bank to preserve blood for transfusion by refrigeration, is set up at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

1942 - Japanese planes attack Darwin in World War II.

1956 - The Lerner and Loewe musical My Fair Lady, starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison, opens on Broadway.

1964 - Actress Elizabeth Taylor marries actor Richard Burton in Montreal; it is her fifth marriage, his second.

1971 - The US TV network CBS drops the Ed Sullivan Show after 23 years.

1975 - Aristotle Onassis, Greek shipping magnate and husband of former US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, dies aged 69.

1989 - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev calls for rapid measures to ease chronic food shortages.

1996 - Tasmanian Premier Ray Groom resigns after accepting responsibility for Liberals losing majority in recent election.

1996 - Pioneering aviation firm Fokker NV collapses, ending 77 years of aircraft-making and triggering the biggest mass redundancy in Dutch history.

1998 - Child care guru Benjamin Spock dies in San Diego, aged 94.

1998 - Former White House staffer Kathleen Willey alleges on TV that President Bill Clinton groped her just outside the Oval Office in 1993.

2000 - In what authorities believe is a forensic first, a grand jury in New York indicts an unidentified man for three rapes based on his DNA profile.

2002 - A Brisbane Supreme Court jury finds Robert Long guilty of setting fire to a hostel in June 2000 that killed 15 young backpackers.

2002 - The US government suspends new business dealings with Enron Corp and its former accounting firm Andersen, citing evidence of misconduct.

2008 - Queenslanders vote in historic council elections that cut the number of local government authorities from 157 to 73.

2014 - The Liberal Party, led by Will Hodgman, wins the Tasmanian state election, ending Labor's 16-year run in office.

2016 - After winning the key Florida primaries, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton become the likely Republican and Democratic presidential candidates.

Today's Birthdays:

Andrew Jackson, US president (1767-1845); Alan Bean, US astronaut (1932-): Mike Love, US pop musician of Beach Boys fame (1941-); Sly Stone, US singer-musician (1943-); Ry Cooder, US guitarist (1947-); Fabio, Italian model (1961-); Terence Trent D'Arby, US singer (1962-); Lochie Daddo, Australian media personality (1970-); Eva Longoria, US actress (1975-); will.i.am, American singer (1975-); Ben Hilfenhaus, Australian cricketer (1983-); Jai Courtney, Australian actor (1986-).

Thought For Today:

Sometimes it's worse to win a fight than to lose. - Billie Holiday, American singer (1915-1959).

