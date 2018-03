MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Ambassador to Britain Alexander Yakovenko warned London on Wednesday of reciprocal measures if Britain expelled Russian diplomats, the RIA news agency said.

In a speech in the British Parliament soon after Yakovenko's statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would expel 23 Russian diplomats, describing it as the single biggest expulsion in over 30 years.



(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)