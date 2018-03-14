Iran plays down potential impact of Pompeo appointment on nuclear deal

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday played down the potential impact of the appointment of Mike Pompeo as the new U.S. secretary of state on a 2015 nuclear deal.

"These changes and developments and firings in the Trump government are not new," spokesman Bahram Qassemi said when asked at a news conference about the impact of Pompeo's appointment on the nuclear deal. "We have witnessed similar developments and this is their internal issue."

"What is important for the Islamic Republic is America's policy in global affairs and their interaction with us and we will adopt our own positions," he said.

Pompeo has expressed more hawkish views on Iran and the nuclear deal, which lifted a number of sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, than ousted secretary of state Rex Tillerson.



