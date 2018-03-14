News

Pro-Assad forces shell Turkish positions in Syria: pro-Assad commander

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Pro-Syrian government forces shelled Turkish positions in northern Syria on Wednesday in response to a Turkish air strike that killed five of their fighters, a pro-government commander said.

The Shi'ite militia fighters used artillery to target the Turkish positions in the town of Marea, north of Aleppo, the commander told Reuters.
The Turkish air strike hit a checkpoint on the road to Afrin, where Turkey is waging an offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia, he said. Pro-government forces have sided with the YPG against Turkey in Afrin.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

