BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Brexit coordinator said on Twitter that negotiations on Britain's looming exit from the European Union were gaining speed and major progress is being made on its withdrawal agreement.

"Acceleration of #Brexit negotiations ahead of March #EUCO," Peter Ptassek wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, referring to the European Council meeting later this month.

"A lot of progress being made on #WA (withdrawal agreement)," Ptassek added.



(Reporting by Michelle Martin)