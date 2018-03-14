Keating: income inequality crisis looming

Income inequality in Australia is growing to the point where the country risks a similar situation to the US housing meltdown which led to the Global Financial Crisis.

That's the warning from former Labor prime minister Paul Keating, who argues Australia's political class on both sides needs to embrace policies which reduce the distance between the richest and poorest.

Speaking at a book launch in Brisbane on Wednesday evening, the former PM pointed to his own record as treasurer and later prime minister for 13 years between 1983 and 1991 as an example of a government which had sought to raise the standard of living for all people.

In the years since, Mr Keating argued, economic policy had been driven by short term thinking.

"If you don't have the imagination, you will never get to the destination," he told the crowd at Brisbane's Customs House.

Current liberal economic theories were "going nowhere" he said, adding that economists hadn't seen the GFC coming, but hadn't changed their thinking in the years since.

Wealth inequality in the United States had only gotten worse since the GFC, Mr Keating said, with the mega-rich disconnecting from regular society and leaving a vacuum behind them which could only be filled by political policy.

"We're not going to have that kind of managerial intelligence coming down to help us look after communities, so this is why the task will have to fall to the political system," he said.

Federal Labor has recently flagged it will abolish cash refunds for excess dividend imputation credits, where investors are currently getting a tax rebate for excess stock credits where the shareholder already pays little to no tax.

Many of these cases are self-funded retirees, but many others are wealthy individuals with complex but legal financial arrangements which minimise their taxable income.

Mr Keating introduced the original system which the current Labor government wants to go back to, and he said it was one of the ways political policy could help to bridge the inequality gap.

"There's got to be a shift, and the shift will have to come from government."

"That sort of income distribution inequality becomes a curse, a cancer on a place. It's a horror story, unless there is a set of important changes."