ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped Turkey's military and its rebel allies would completely capture the northern Syrian town of Afrin by Wednesday evening, a day after the armed forces said it had encircled the town.

Turkey's Erdogan says hopes Syria's Afrin town to be captured by Wednesday evening

Speaking to local administrators in Ankara, Erdogan also said civilians in Afrin town were being evacuated in cars through a special corridor, as Turkish forces made substantial advances against Kurdish fighters in their nearly two-month-old offensive.



(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)