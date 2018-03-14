News

Turkish air strikes hit pro-government forces near Syria's Afrin, kill five - pro-Assad commander

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Three Turkish air strikes hit a checkpoint held by pro-Syrian-government Shi'ite militiamen on the road to Afrin in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, killing five fighters, a pro-government commander told Reuters.

The Shi'ite militias, which control the nearby villages of Nubl and Zahraa, recently assumed control of the position in agreement with the Kurdish YPG militia -- the stated target of a Turkish offensive in the Afrin region, the commander said.
The air strike also wounded two Kurdish fighters.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Tom Perry)

