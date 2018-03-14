Ex-Flemington trackman inspects Eagle Farm

Former Flemington track manager Mick Goodie has been called in to give his opinion on Brisbane's troubled Eagle Farm course proper.

There have been repeated delays in the remediation work of the track which has been closed since May and has been closed for all but one year in the past four years.

Goodie flew to Brisbane on Wednesday and joined Racing Queensland and Brisbane Racing Club officials to inspect the Eagle Farm track remediation project.

Goodie oversaw Flemington for 15 Melbourne Cup campaigns and he is an expert on the science behind sand-profile surfaces.

Racing Queensland chief executive Dr Eliot Forbes said it was valuable to have Goodie inspect the track.

"Mr Goodie has previously worked very closely with the expert consultants who designed and have helped remediate the new Eagle Farm track," he said.

"To gain his practical insight and feedback was very much appreciated.

Goodie said his visit was positive but would not expand further.

"I had a look at the track and I understand where the process is at. We will take it from there and look at the best way to go forward," he said.