China says Sino-U.S. trade relations should not be a zero-sum game

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S.-China trade relations should not be a zero-sum game, China said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily news briefing that China would take firm measures to safeguard its legitimate trade rights.

Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports and will target the technology and telecommunications sectors, two people who had discussed the issue with the Trump administration said on Tuesday.



