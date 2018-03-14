China says hopes U.S.-North Korea will for talks will be maintained

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it hopes the political will for talks between the United States and North Korea will be maintained.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, replacing his chief diplomat with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.



(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)